LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Donald Trump says he'll spend his first week focusing heavily on jobs and security

Elejo wewe
Posted by at 1/23/2017 04:11:00 pm

19 comments:

OSINANL said...

GOOD...
I TRUST TRUMP

23 January 2017 at 16:13
Loveth Best said...

That will be good

23 January 2017 at 16:14
dj banti said...

That will be nice

23 January 2017 at 16:15
Stella Ndubuisi said...

we are waiting

23 January 2017 at 16:15
STERN said...

I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN YOU TRUMP AND I KNOW YOU WILL SHUT THE MOUTH OF EVERY BODY WHO DIDN'T ACCEPT YOU. I KNOW YOU CAME WITH AN AGENDA WHICH WAS ALREADY PLANNED AND NOT LIKE A CLULESS MAN WHO CALLS HIMSELF PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA THAT CAME INTO ADMINISTRATION WITH NO PLAN OR AGENDA WHATSOEVER. All in the name of greed he became president now he is busy opening mouth and looking at every body face cos he has no idea of what to do

23 January 2017 at 16:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lmao


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:16
Ifeoma Onwuka said...

He needs prayers. All leaders do.

23 January 2017 at 16:18
Yemi said...

HEY...CAN SOMEONE SHUT THIS MAN MOUTH UP.

23 January 2017 at 16:19
Edwards said...

I too love this man. will never forget the ist time I saw him live at WrestleMania 23... SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently.... Emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 16:20
Abosede Ojuade said...

Linda who dey teach Yoruba.

23 January 2017 at 16:26
make money online said...
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
23 January 2017 at 16:26
Vina Saviour said...

More grace to him

23 January 2017 at 16:28
Iphie Abraham said...

Good#just passing#

23 January 2017 at 16:30
sweetmummy said...

Thank u linda...elejo wewe...i beg u let us give trump a chance...one thing i want u to know is trump is a biz man and he play on d mind of d amercans.. he says what americans will love to hear...and as a biz man he has the right method an voice to advertise himself...u might be suprise he will no do all the thing he said he will do..and do what will suite all.let give him a chance and hope for d best..linda linda aya trump.

23 January 2017 at 16:32
Vivian Reginalds said...

issokay!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:35
Odibe Blessing said...

Okay

23 January 2017 at 16:35
Anonymous said...

Action.

23 January 2017 at 16:36
sweetmummy said...

Oh linda...elejo wewe.. i beg chill for trump now..trump might suprise u oo linda and deliver beyond ur xpectation..one thing u forget is politician will be politician they say what people will like to hear..and as a biz man he has d right word and good advertisement to sell himself to d americans he tells them what they want to hear and capture there silly mind..so darling be a sport and give him chance..linda linda aya trump

23 January 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

Another way of saying 'work starts in earnest'whereas, our own presido by this time, was thinking of how to tour d world first so that if he died b4 6months, he wud know that he'd achieved gr8ly, dats y it tuk him 6months for his 'chaanji goment' 2 kikoff

23 January 2017 at 17:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts