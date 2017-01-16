Donald Trump meets with Martin Luther King Jr.'s son (photos)

To celebrate the day, US president elect, Donald Trump had a meeting with Martin Luther King Jr.'s son to discuss the civil rights leader's legacy.
After the meeting that held at Trump Towers, Martin Luther King III said that he had "a very constructive meeting" with the president-elect and touched on how he hopes to be a "bridge-builder" to help the country "become a greater nation" moving forward.
"The goal is to bring America together," King said in the lobby of Trump Tower this afternoon.
Afterwards, Trump took to Twitter to say, 'Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was'.
1 comment:
His welcome!heavenly guys! LONG LIVE CHIEF DR SIR PAPA DOLAD J TRUMP heavenly saint president of saints sir carry go. SHAMELESS OBAMA,MUSLIMS,HAUSAS AND APC WILL NOT SLEEP THIS NIGHT CAUSE OF THIS shame to u all. They want every body to hate trump una dey dream make i tell u fools no body hate trump JUST WAIT AFTER INAUGURATION THE ANIMALS THAT SPEAK AGAINST HIM WILL COME AN BOW TO HIM. up up up up papa trump, i Can't FRIDAY MAKE U DEY COME FAST OOOO
#sad indeed
Post a Comment