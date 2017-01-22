Donald Trump lashes out at the 2.5m people who marched against him and the celebs who joined them

He took to the social media platform to lash out at the millions of Americans who marched in a protest against him and the celebrities who joined them. He's probably sore his inauguration didn't draw that much crowd.
He then followed that up with a message about the number of people who watched his inauguration on TV, tweeting:
His numbers were confirmed to be correct but Obama's 2008 inauguration drew 38million viewers, the second largest ever since 43 million viewers tuned in to watch Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1981. Overall, Trump comes in fifth on the list for ratings.
