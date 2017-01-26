LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

Doesn't look like the same person! Multi-millionaire E-Money shares epic throwback photo

Multi-millionaire and CEO of Five Star music posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram. "Where you are today does not determine where you will be tomorrow. - It is too late to fail,we are too loaded to be empty. #TBT " he captioned the photo.

 

12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Where did the lightskin come from??? 😅

26 January 2017 at 22:43
dj banti said...

God is d greatest
I don't care how he made his money o
But I love him

26 January 2017 at 22:44
obiora said...

Now this is Epic!

26 January 2017 at 22:47
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HUH, UNCLE IS THAT YOU





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

26 January 2017 at 22:56
Vina Saviour said...

Where him tiff person pishure from?

26 January 2017 at 22:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

D difference is clear yo


...merited happiness

26 January 2017 at 23:08
Cynthia Ados said...

Look real different

26 January 2017 at 23:09
Cynthia Ados said...

He look really different

26 January 2017 at 23:10
RareSpecie Z said...

Life is Good, please enjoy it while it last (DMX in "Ain't No Sunshine").

26 January 2017 at 23:18
Anonymous said...

26 January 2017 at 23:23
Anna CK said...

Man just thank God

26 January 2017 at 23:41
B. N. M said...

Yah, very encouraging.

26 January 2017 at 23:43

