Doesn't look like the same person! Multi-millionaire E-Money shares epic throwback photo
Multi-millionaire and CEO of Five Star music posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram. "Where you are today does not determine where you will be tomorrow. - It is too late to fail,we are too loaded to be empty. #TBT " he captioned the photo.
12 comments:
Where did the lightskin come from??? 😅
God is d greatest
I don't care how he made his money o
But I love him
Now this is Epic!
HUH, UNCLE IS THAT YOU
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Where him tiff person pishure from?
D difference is clear yo
...merited happiness
Look real different
He look really different
Life is Good, please enjoy it while it last (DMX in "Ain't No Sunshine").
Pls if not for me but for the sake of my little daughter pls somebody should help me with 2,000 naira so I can buy food to cook. pls my salary won't be paid till next month end pls thank you. Lucychioma16@yahoo.com
Man just thank God
Yah, very encouraging.
