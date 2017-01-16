Doctor rapes nurse at Essikado Hospital in Ghana

Reacting to the alleged rape case, the Head of Administration of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Mr Kusi Boachie, confirmed a similar incident to the GNA expressing his disappointment.
'I am told of a similar rape incident involving the doctor at Sefwi Wiawso and Bibiana District Hospitals and I wonder why such characters are still within our hospitals.'He, however, called on the government and the Ghana Health Service to take a look into the governance structure of hospitals to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.
