Do you live in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Owerri, Port Harcourt & Abuja? Read this post!

Learn this and much more at the exclusive cocktail class and fruit arts training. You can start your business immediately. Our students are doing great within and outside Nigeria
WE ARE COMING TO A LOCATION NEAR YOU LAGOS, IBADAN, BENIN, OWERRI,
PORTHARCOURT, ABUJA
TRAINING WILL ENTAIL.
Introduction
PRACTICAL SESSIONS (Cocktails, Mocktails, Smoothies and Milkshakes).
Fruit Arts Session
TRAINING KIT FOR EACH STUDENT
NETWORKING
JOB REFERRALS
MENTORING
BUSINESS SESSION
Sourcing for Ingredients, tools and Equipment. Pricing
LAGOS
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
JAN 26th - 28th
Small Chops, Sharwama and Pizza
Feb 2nd - 4th
IBADAN
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
FEB 10th - 12th
SMALL CHOPS ONLY
FEB 13TH - 14TH
BENIN
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
FEB 17TH - 19TH
Small Chops ONLY
FEB 20TH - 21ST
OWERRI
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
FEB 24th - 26th
Small Chops Only
FEB 27th - 28th
PORTHARCOURT
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
MARCH 4TH - 6TH
Small Chops ONLY
MARCH 6TH & 7TH
ABUJA
Exclusive Cocktail Class and Fruit Arts Training
MARCH 10TH - 12TH
Small Chops ONLY
MARCH 13TH - 14TH
The Exclusive Cocktail class and Fruit Arts N40,000
Small chops, Sharwama and Pizza N25,000
Small Chops only (Outside Lagos) N20,000
Call or WhatsApp 08133303414 Email
chopsnfruits@gmail.com
Follow @chopsnfruits on Instagram
