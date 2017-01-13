LIS

LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Do you know the answer?

If you were to spell out numbers (one, two, three, etc..) how far would you have to go until you find the letter A?
Posted by at 1/13/2017 09:50:00 am

11 comments:

Anonymous said...

One hundred and one or one thousand

13 January 2017 at 09:55
Godson said...

101

13 January 2017 at 09:55
Choc Chip said...

One hundred and one.

13 January 2017 at 09:55
Anonymous said...

One thousand

13 January 2017 at 09:56
Anonymous said...

One hundred And one......

13 January 2017 at 09:56
Julie- babe said...

You go as far as 101(One hundred and one)

13 January 2017 at 09:57
jimmy omolokun said...

One thousand

13 January 2017 at 09:57
Merrymary Tom said...

101... That is.. One hundred and one... "A-nd"

13 January 2017 at 09:58
Anonymous said...

One hundred and one

13 January 2017 at 09:59
kunta said...

101

One hundred and one

13 January 2017 at 10:00
Anonymous said...

Those of you saying the answer is 'One hundred and one are very 'mumuish' o. Is 'and' a number?? How did you pass JAMB?? The correct answer is One Thousand. Thank me later.

13 January 2017 at 10:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts