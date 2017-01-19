Did you know that Ellen DeGeneres has won more People's Choice Awards than anyone else?

Last night, TV host Ellen DeGeneres made history at the show by becoming the most decorated People’s Choice Awards winner ever.
The Finding Dory
star swept three big categories, including Favorite Daytime TV Host,
Favorite Animated Movie Voice, and Favorite Comedic Collaboration,
bringing her lifetime PCA total to a whopping 20 awards...
She deserves it.. The funniest woman on earth... Love love her ooooo like kilode
Secondly, I like her but she's Gay.that's the only thing that doesn't go down well with me.
Well deserved, she's the best of souls.
Awwwwwww.. I Love Ellen Degeneres show and Ellen has a heart of gold ..
She's generous just like U Linda..
