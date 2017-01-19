LIS

Did you know that Ellen DeGeneres has won more People's Choice Awards than anyone else?

Last night, TV host Ellen DeGeneres made history at the show by becoming the most decorated People’s Choice Awards winner ever. The Finding Dory star swept three big categories, including Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice, and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, bringing her lifetime PCA total to a whopping 20 awards...


9 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

And so huh?Her own cup of semen i don't care. I ONLY CARE ABOUT MY HEAVENLY PAPA TRUMP INAUGURATION ONLY. Washington dc here i come. Can't wait to be back in that evil forest call NIGERIA OOOO

















#sad indeed

19 January 2017 at 12:40
Saphire Muna said...

She deserves it.. The funniest woman on earth... Love love her ooooo like kilode













.......... Liber meniac........

19 January 2017 at 12:41
STERN said...

Did her award stop that lousy loud mouth OYO state scam governor ajimobi from addressing his citizens in a very stupid and barbaric manner? so what are we talking about here ?
we talking on how to make our Country great again u talking about award of person wey no even know u

19 January 2017 at 12:41
STERN said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 12:46
Anonymous said...

Check your topic very well "know that"

19 January 2017 at 12:56
Alize said...

Secondly, I like her but she's Gay.that's the only thing that doesn't go down well with me.

19 January 2017 at 12:58
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Well deserved, she's the best of souls.


. ~Bonario~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 13:02
Oghenetega said...

Awwwwwww.. I Love Ellen Degeneres show and Ellen has a heart of gold ..
She's generous just like U Linda..

19 January 2017 at 13:32

Post a Comment

