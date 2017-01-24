Did you notice? Lepacious Bose writes on Donald trump's inauguration and all the things she noticed

Some haters will say wetin concern me but I go still talk my own. We as Nigerians need to watch how things are done in other countries and I am hoping that our Nigerian leaders watched saw the "precision" at Trump's inauguration. OYA!
Did you notice that Trumps "so help me God" came out at exactly noon? *Did you notice how the "dignitaries" found their ways to the seats reserved for them? No ushers? No chancing?lol *How no one was carrying any one's bag? Clinton was holding on to her bag just like everyone else! *that no aide was running around with shower caps, raincoats and umbrellas when it started to drizzle?
Did you notice they were not squeezing people because some overzealous aides want to "protect" their ogas? *Did you notice that only 4 umbrellas came out for Presidents Obama Trump and 1st ladies Michelle and Melania and....the 2 first ladies held it themselves. *Did you notice there was no long story during the prayer session...they were not casting and binding....or asking people to fall and die!
Did you notice how simple the 1st Ladies looked? *the President's address... was short and straight to the point! There were no long recognitions of dignitaries who were there except for the 4 Presidents - Carter Clinton Bush and Obama. *Did you notice there was no "ADC" standing behind Trump as he was delivering his address?
Did you notice there was no "tum tum" testing the microphone? Did you notice no one was tapping the head of the microphone before speaking into it? *Did you notice he never acknowledged any billionaire or godfather in the crowd? *Did you hear "Your Excellency" former president this, Senator this, Governor this, Honorable this, woman leader this, youth leader this, the leader of our party and blah blah blah * He didn't have to do "ntoor" to Hilary or Michelle and their husbands!
Did you notice that the 1st Daughter was seen carrying her own child even with her white pantsuit and there were no aides jostling to carry the first "pickin" *Most of all you must have observed that God was given His place....it was just all about God not man.
Ok me I noticed ooo....ok! Bye
7 comments:
Too correct!!!...WoRD of d century
wch one did she write at Buhari's inauguration??? All these disloyal pepo...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Well said Bose. God bless you my sister. I noticed oooo, if they didnt.
Thank you!
BOSE ON POINT
I didn't notice..
Lols now next pks
Bose that was a very good one from you,hope the change they re shouting ll change them for good.
U tried.... Good!
That's why you will always find them on top of life and situations....
NOT our own fake, "We are on top of the situation" ....... Lolz!
