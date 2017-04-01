Deng features Kcee in brand new motivatiinal single'; 'Make Dem Talk'
In the spirit of New year, Liberian music star, DenG drops sizzling new single titled "Make Dem Talk". The song which features Nigerian singer KCEE is the singer's motivational message to his fans as the year rolls to an end.
Produced by Mystro, Make Dem Talk is all about embracing the positive side of life, focusing on being better and giving no room for negativity. DenG encourages listeners to work hard and strive for success. Failure is no excuse not to try. Enjoy!
No comments:
Post a Comment