Deepak Khilnani thrilled at PowerGas Best Compressed & Liquified Natural Gas Production Company Award

Chairman of the Clean Energy Group and CEO of Powergas, Deepak Khilnani has expressed excitement as Nigeria’s leading Compressed & Liquified Natural Gas Production Company, Powergas won the coveted IGRL Leadership Award for 2016.
Deepak said:
“Thank you to IGRLT for recognising our efforts in the CNG & LNG industry and congratulations to the Powergas team for continued hard work. We have an exciting phase of growth over the next two years with plans to add an additional 820 Million scm per annum CNG & LNG capacity in Nigeria.”Powergas was voted the 2016 ‘Best Compressed & Liquified Natural Gas Production Company of the year’ by the Institute for Government Research Leadership Technology. The award was presented to the company for its leadership exploits in the Energy sector at the African Government and Corporate Leadership Awards held inside Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.
Receiving the IGRL Leadership Award on behalf of the company, Technical Director, Power Gas Global Investments Nigeria Limited, Engineer Alloy Duru, was elated that the contributions of the company to Nigeria despite the harsh economic whether is still being recognised within and outside the oil and gas industry.
While receiving the award Alloy stated:
“Powergas is committed to Nigeria’s CNG & LNG development and we will continue to invest not only in additional compression and liquefaction stations but also innovative customer solutions. Our aim is to get high quality gas to you safely at competitive rates.”Powergas was originally formed to address the severe energy and electricity challenges in Nigeria. Plagued with a limited gas pipeline infrastructure, unreliable grid connected power and expensive, environmentally polluting diesel standby power generation, Powergas’ clean and competitive 'virtual pipeline' offering provides natural gas to clients who are not connected to the pipeline.
Powergas operates three compression plants around Nigeria, delivering clean and cost effective energy to six states both in the west and eastern regions of the nation. An additional two compression stations are planned for 2017, spreading Powergas’ reach in over 13 states and more than 27 major cities across Nigeria, as well as capacity expansion at existing mother stations to meet demand for natural gas.
1 comment:
nice one
Post a Comment