Dede Mabiaku walks out of radio station after Femi Adesina told him to shut up on air

Earlier this month, singer Dede Mabiaku, in an interview with Sahara Reporters, came hard on the President Buhari led government, saying that the change they promised has not been felt by Nigerians (See here)
Yesterday, Dede and Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Media and Personality were guests on Lagos Talk 91.3 FM where they had a heated discussion. Dede stormed out of the radio studio after Femi told him to shut up during the programme. Watch the video after the cut...
