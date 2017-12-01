Dede Mabiaku comes for Pres. Buhari & Nigerian Govt in new interview

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
hmm-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Who is this wan?Abeg goan have seats.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
************************nkea wu finishing *****smack down
Yet his northern hausa/fulani brainless cows still believes he's doing well.Change MyFoot
Is a shame u don't know him but what he said is true. The leaders of this country have sold their soul to the devil. I can't see anyone of them setting a good example for the youth of this nation. God please send us a true leader. Remove these evil men and women ruling this country by your mighty hand.
It is well ...merited happiness
hmmmmmmmmmmm truth is bitter but we need to say it out.PKE
Spoke my mind . Well said
He made a few valid points especially in terms of renumeration of political office holders, but most of what he said doesn't make sense.
Correct. What he said is true. Buhari is a total disappointment. Miserable president.
Oh this Fela wanna be,instead of him to go and and dig his true personality that he buried he's here nuding head like agama lizard.he should go and swallow wind jorr.~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Hmmm
HE'S RIGHT!
It's only a shallow minded man that would think only the president alone can fix the mess Nigeria has piled up since independence.... let's b civil and think and act like a learned generation that we are, all these talks behind a camera in d name of interview won't solve anything, the man talking over there, what has he done to change things in his own community? ? Buhari can't do it alone,he has no power to dictate for the legislative last time I checked, Mr Dede,am sure you have a senator and a house of rep member representing your constituency,please direct the message to them and. Maybe if after u have succeeded in doing that, then your balls can be big enough to point fingers at other people. it's just so sad that the ethnic differences that has eaten deep into our veins as Nigerians will never ever allow the country to work...P.s Mr Dede, so cos Buhari is president, his daughter doesn't deserve a grand wedding because some people looted the country dry and automatically his daughter has to pay the price, lol.... u claim to b a protege of fela kuti but the hypocrisy in you is actually confusing me cos fela was never known to be an hypocrite.
AbokiDaWarriBoy, BONARIO NNAGS, you both are inviting curses upon your useless heads. Only a handful of people in nigeria can actually face buhari and tell him th truth that we all need him to hear, yet fools like you guys, as irrelevant and banal as ur meaningless lives are dare to talk down on this champion of the masses? i shake my head for the dearth of commonsense in your lineage! Buhari and his exucu-thieves and legislooters will get whats coming their way! DEDE, you're a courageous champion of the down trodden and higher and higher shall you soar!
He is foolish, because Nigeria is in recession means d president daughter should not marry? The president has reduced his won salary & he does not have control over the legislative arm & governors, dats Nigeria constitution.
