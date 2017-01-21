Death toll rises as Burundi plunges deep into food crisis

'We have tried to assist them by giving food but it was too late. They were really starving given that no disease was detected from them at the hospital. 'If nothing is done, other people will die. There are other three people who are starving to death. They are really in need of humanitarian assistance”.According to Iwacu News, out of the 500 people suffering from starvation, only 75 have received food assistance.
Officials on Thursday, January 19, stated that the population affected are currently been sensitized to new measures to fight hunger.
