Saturday, 21 January 2017

Death toll rises as Burundi plunges deep into food crisis

Due to the long dry season in Burundi, four people have been confirmed dead and more are suffering from hunger due to drought. The four unnamed persons from Muyange site in Gihanga Commune died following the shortage of food in the locality.  Chief of Muyange site, Augustin Ntirandekura, who confirmed their demise also revealed that many more people are experiencing hunger and could lose their lives if the government fails to act fast. He said:

'We have tried to assist them by giving food but it was too late. They were really starving given that no disease was detected from them at the hospital. 'If nothing is done, other people will die. There are other three people who are starving to death. They are really in need of humanitarian assistance”.
According to Iwacu News, out of the 500 people suffering from starvation, only 75 have received food assistance.

Officials on Thursday, January 19, stated that the population affected are currently been sensitized to new measures to fight hunger.
