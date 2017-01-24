Dear LIB men, would you rock Swanky Jerry's dress

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
I dey craze...
SEE SOME DETAILED VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF SOME INTELLIGENT MINDS ON THIS TOPIC "WHY MANY CASES OF DIVORCE" READ ON
Which kin devilish cloth is that? Well it will be good for men with bad legs
No! Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
What nonsense.
God forbid
aboki-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This swanky that has gone mad! This is a NO for me! Naso bobrisky take start.
Wow!! I lov it
I swear this dude is gay
this one is here marketing for Bobrisky
Fag got! Mtchewww
Oops like seriously
no!
Lol freeborn n Stern over to u
when am not an undertaker...!!!
Post a Comment
16 comments:
I dey craze...
SEE SOME DETAILED VIEWS AND OPINIONS OF SOME INTELLIGENT MINDS ON THIS TOPIC "WHY MANY CASES OF DIVORCE" READ ON
Which kin devilish cloth is that? Well it will be good for men with bad legs
No! Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
What nonsense.
God forbid
aboki
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This swanky that has gone mad! This is a NO for me! Naso bobrisky take start.
Wow!! I lov it
I swear this dude is gay
this one is here marketing for Bobrisky
Fag got! Mtchewww
Oops like seriously
no!
Lol freeborn n Stern over to u
when am not an undertaker...!!!
Post a Comment