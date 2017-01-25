'Dear ladies, stop chasing that man around' - Joselyn Dumas advises

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas has taken to her IG page to say women are meant to be hunted for and not the other way around. The curvy actress also urged her fellow ladies to stop chasing men around. She wrote "Ladies! This got me thinking.... we are not to #hunt but be #hunted.... Stop chasing that man around, have you stopped to think that maybe he's just not that into you?'
Oya nah dey there and be waiting for somebody to jump through flaming hoops for you. A healthy relationship involves both sides.
