Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Dear Adekunle Gold, Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus loves your music

Bet you didn't know that Dolapo Badmus, the Lagos State Police PRO is a lover of music. When she's not busy with work, she listens to alot of music and according to her, YBNL's Adekunle Gold is her favourite. Watch the video of her explaining her love for music after the cut..

7 comments:

18 January 2017 at 08:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dats nice


...merited happiness

18 January 2017 at 08:32
Loveth Best said...

Ok

18 January 2017 at 08:35
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai and the trash turns out to be news huh? WHAT THE HECK EWW FREEBORN WEPT.





















#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 08:36
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

She don dey crush on dey guy chai FEAR THIS POLICE BITCHES.




















#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 08:40
Anonymous said...

Bless her soul

18 January 2017 at 08:43
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

18 January 2017 at 08:48

