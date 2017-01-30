David Beckham reveals he and wife, Victoria, renewed wedding vows in a secret ceremony at home with just six guests

David, 41, admitted he and his 42 year old wife have suffered a number of problems since their marriage in 1999 and that despite having four kids what keeps them together is the love they both have for each other, hence their decision to renew their wedding vows.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs show, David said: "We did throw a lot at it *the first wedding). We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there was about six people there in our house."
"Of course you make mistakes over the years, we all know marriage is difficult at times and it's about working through it.
"Whenever we've come up against tough times, we know each other better than anybody knows us so we talk."
