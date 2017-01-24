LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

David Beckham returns to former club, PSG (photos)

PSG football club of France on Monday afternoon took to their Twitter account to announce that former Man U, Ac Milan, Real Madrid footballer, David Beckham has returned to Psg, where he was presented with a number 32 shirt – the same number he wore in his PSG playing days. The multi millionaire footballer  also met up with PSG players Thiago Silva, Maxwell and Javier Pastore. See the video below..


Nelly nkiruka Akonobi said...

Good of him..musa's bae

24 January 2017 at 06:52
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

cool. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Tuesday & Wednesday 24th 25th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

24 January 2017 at 06:55
joe emmeka said...

Let David Behchehm go sidown,e nogo fit play anytin again,e don old

24 January 2017 at 07:00
Eazzy Pompey said...

He never retire?

24 January 2017 at 07:29
Vina Saviour said...

Good decision he made

24 January 2017 at 07:52
Anonymous said...

Hi Linda I've been having trouble with the Linda ikeji app. Picture are not displayed anymore. Pls what's the problem? Pls help. Thanks

24 January 2017 at 07:52

