David Beckham returns to former club, PSG (photos)

PSG football club of France on Monday afternoon took to their Twitter account to announce that former Man U, Ac Milan, Real Madrid footballer, David Beckham has returned to Psg, where he was presented with a number 32 shirt – the same number he wore in his PSG playing days. The multi millionaire footballer also met up with PSG players Thiago Silva, Maxwell and Javier Pastore. See the video below..
Good of him..musa's bae
Let David Behchehm go sidown,e nogo fit play anytin again,e don old
He never retire?
Good decision he made
