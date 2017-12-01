LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Daughter of Zamfara state governor, Zainab Abdallah and her husband welcome their first child

Zainab, one of the daughters of Zamfara state governor, Abdula'aziz Yari, and her husband, Abdallah Jibrin, have welcomed their first child, a boy. The couple got married in 2014. Congrats to them.
