Daniella Okeke poses with the new Range Rover her man bought for her

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Liar! Bloody shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed from ur Arab shit eating in Dubai! Body go soon tell u!
Liar! Shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed of ur Arab Shit eating in Dubai! Continu eating Shit, body go soon tell u!
Seen
Keep flaunting it oh.I hope when the relationship start hitting the rock, you'll also flaunt it for us to know
Hahahahahaha!! Person talk now then go say na envy but how come it looks like or evidently shows that she was photoshopped in front of the range or the range was photoshopped behind her or correct me if I'm wrong, why is the exhaust of the range touching her legs or how come does the range look like a dwarf behind her? Abeg Linda, give us another story, we are not fools and if you like use my comment drink kunu, god is watching you and Daniela on 3D......lie of Africa!!!
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Liar! Bloody shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed from ur Arab shit eating in Dubai! Body go soon tell u!
Liar! Shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed of ur Arab Shit eating in Dubai! Continu eating Shit, body go soon tell u!
Seen
Keep flaunting it oh.I hope when the relationship start hitting the rock, you'll also flaunt it for us to know
Hahahahahaha!! Person talk now then go say na envy but how come it looks like or evidently shows that she was photoshopped in front of the range or the range was photoshopped behind her or correct me if I'm wrong, why is the exhaust of the range touching her legs or how come does the range look like a dwarf behind her? Abeg Linda, give us another story, we are not fools and if you like use my comment drink kunu, god is watching you and Daniela on 3D......lie of Africa!!!
Post a Comment