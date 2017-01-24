LIS

Daniella Okeke poses with the new Range Rover her man bought for her

The actress who received a Range Rover from her US based bae, finally showed off the Range. Another photo after the cut..


5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Liar! Bloody shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed from ur Arab shit eating in Dubai! Body go soon tell u!

24 January 2017 at 07:17
Anonymous said...

Liar! Shit eater! U'r only displaying d proceed of ur Arab Shit eating in Dubai! Continu eating Shit, body go soon tell u!

24 January 2017 at 07:20
Kate said...

Seen

24 January 2017 at 07:31
Bonita Bislam said...

Keep flaunting it oh.I hope when the relationship start hitting the rock, you'll also flaunt it for us to know

24 January 2017 at 07:43
Anonymous said...

Hahahahahaha!! Person talk now then go say na envy but how come it looks like or evidently shows that she was photoshopped in front of the range or the range was photoshopped behind her or correct me if I'm wrong, why is the exhaust of the range touching her legs or how come does the range look like a dwarf behind her? Abeg Linda, give us another story, we are not fools and if you like use my comment drink kunu, god is watching you and Daniela on 3D......lie of Africa!!!

24 January 2017 at 07:51

