Dad beats up young man who asked his 9yr old daughter to twerk for him (video)
There's a video circulating online showing an Illinois father beating up a young man who he claimed asked his 9 year old daughter to ‘Twerk for him’. After beating the young man, the infuriated father made him remove his clothes and “twerk” on video. The dad is getting for the beat down, as he should. Only God knows what else the man would have asked the 9 year old to do if he hadn't been caught. See the video after the cut...
