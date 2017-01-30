LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Cute photos of Ibinabo Fiberesima and her daughter, Ewomazino Amata

The actress is pictured in a loving pose with her only daughter, Ewomazino Amata whom she had with director/actor, Fred Amata. See another photo after the cut...
 

11 comments:

Anonymous said...

chai, this little girl eh! na my Papa born me. lol. so much like the Dad.

30 January 2017 at 15:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute


...merited happiness

30 January 2017 at 15:49
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Mother and child bonding,that I adore, it's always priceless 😍



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

30 January 2017 at 15:50
idayat Noble said...

Wow

30 January 2017 at 15:50
OSINANL said...

CUTE!

30 January 2017 at 16:14
£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

So sweet. ..

So sweet. ..

#Empowerment through tech books#

* Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *

30 January 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

Do you know d dad? A single mother doing her thing and giving birth to children from several men. She has about four kids from four men. Funny enough, none of d men married her. To Make matter worst, Mr. Egbuka that wiped her tears and made her a woman/wife left her few months into d marriage.

30 January 2017 at 16:34
QUI OO said...

THIS IBINABO IS AGELESS. I LIKE HER.

30 January 2017 at 16:36
Carina K Jacob said...

Beautiful

www.ckjacob.com

30 January 2017 at 16:45
livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

30 January 2017 at 16:51
Anonymous said...

Anon 16:34, mind ur business, is it ur marriage. I'm very sure u r a woman. Slut shaming a woman like u, shame on you.

30 January 2017 at 16:51

