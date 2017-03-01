LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Cute couple alert! Watch handsome white groom dance with his stunning Nigerian bride

Nkechi Bakare, an Art Advisor and her man, Sean tied the knot in Lagos over the holidays. What a good looking couple! See more photos and their wedding dance video, below.





 

A video posted by PHOTONIMI (@photonimi) on

Photo/Video credit: Photonimi
Posted by at 1/03/2017 03:29:00 pm

6 comments:

Nseabasi Ekpo said...

congrats

3 January 2017 at 15:33
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Waoooo they absolutely look beautiful 😍😍



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

3 January 2017 at 15:35
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Sure!Please who is white there huh?SEE WHAT BLEACHING CREAM HAS CAUSE yoruba bitches should take it easy in bleaching na, HOW I WISH IS POSSIBLE for them to BLEACH IN SIDE THeir BODY THEY FOR DON AM.
they are cute yes but for me na the wife be the white while the husband na woo.





























#sad indeed

3 January 2017 at 15:39
Carina K Jacob said...

I saw the photos on Instagram. Beautiful couple!

3 January 2017 at 15:41
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

3 January 2017 at 16:08
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 January 2017 at 16:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts