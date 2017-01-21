Cuba Gooding Jr. files for divorce from wife after 22 years of marriage

Actor, Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife, Sara Kapfer after being married for 22 years. According to TMZ his wife filed for separation in 2014 but Cuba never responded because he wanted to work on their marriage.When interviewed about his marriage last year on “The Steve Harvey Show” he said:
“Listen, you know how things happen,” he said. “Things happen, you grow up … I took my wife on a date the other day. Took her to see a movie the other day. Yeah. We got kids, man. We got to keep this together, strong, you know? That’s how I see it.”Kapfer, a school teacher, filed for legal separation in August 2014, Cuba just responded to his wife's separation by asking for a divorce. He has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Piper Goodng.
Cuba met Kapfer in high school and got married in 1994. They both have 3 children together, 2 sons and 1 daughter. Spencer Gooding, 22, Mason Gooding, 20 and Piper Gooding,11.
