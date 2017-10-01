Cross River first lady donates N1m, incubator to the state's first quintuplets

Dr. Linda Ayade, the first lady of Akwa Ibom state, donated One million naira to the family of the quintuplets with an incubator for the management of the new babies.
Dr. Linda Ayade, Commissioner of Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong and the DG of the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu, arrived at the UCTH to witness what the hospital management says is the first of it’s kind in the facility.
Dr. Ayade revealed that she has only heard and read about how quintuplets have been delivered but has never witnessed it before. She extended the sincere congratulations of the first family to the parents of the babies and assured them that they will not abandon the babies.
Dr. Linda in her remarks, characteristically waxed religious saying
“five is a divine number for Jesus, Grace, Mercy. 9th January is the number of completion on the first month of the year. This event is a sign from God that this is our year of abundance. On the first day of the year, it was twins, today it’s quintuplets, am over joyed.” she exclaimed.
She also donated additional five hundred thousand naira to the medical team that delivered the babies as well as an undisclosed amount to a set of twins in the ward who were delivered on January 1.
Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health Dr. Inyang Asibong congratulated the parents of the new babies and assured them that the government will give a helping hand to support the family.
“I want to on behalf of the government and the people of the state congratulate the parents of the babies as well as the entire team led by Professor Iklaki that delivered this babies. I know it must have been a difficult job and thank God the babies all came out safe and the mum is also safe. If the situation were different, I would have advocated exclusive breastfeeding, but in this case, I know it will be impossible to insist on that. But the government will definitely support the family in the upbringing of the children.” she said.
The Director General of the Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Betta Edu, described the birth of the children as a miracle and urged the parents to now opt for family planning.
Source: CrossRiverWatch
God bless her
...merited happiness
This is not a donation, it is our right, every hospital especially the tertiary and secondary hospital is meant to have one or more. So who is she donationg it too, is it with her money....msheew.
kind
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
God Bless you maammmmmmmmmmmmmm...................They seriously should opt for family planing ooo to avoid stories that touch.
Please Ma ,
Proof reading is important before posting.
Aunty Linda, Linda Ayade is not the first lady of Akwa Ibom State.
What shall i say onto the lord is to say thank you lord.his never late in his doing and i belive that God our father is a kind and loving father that will visit evrywoman looking for the fruit of the womb.he will never forsake you.you will never lack he must provide for you.once again congratulations to you.God is good and great.after 10yrs.wow God your great.not one not two but five to God be the glory.
God bless you ma.
