Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez joins Twitter, and her first tweet is about her man!

Georgina Rodriguez, who has been dating football star Cristiano Ronaldo since November last year and was officially introduced to the world when she accompanied the footballer to the FIFA Awards Gala in Zurich on Monday
, has joined Twitter following the publicity she's garnered the last couple of days. And guess what.. her first Tweet was about her man!
Her message read:
'All effort has its rewards. Well deserved @Cristiano.'
Her tweet was even retweeted by Cristiano Ronaldo's mum and Georgina retweeted two other posts, all the posts about her memorable night with the footballer at the awards night.
Gud for dem
...merited happiness
good for them,asfar they are happy,don't have problem wid that,everybody need love,even me,am nt left out, Royalty said so.
