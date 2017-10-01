Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Player Award

Real Madrid and Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world's best player at the inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. Ronaldo, beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to win the award. He showed off his trophy and wrote:
"Delighted to win the first The Best FIFA award. 2016 was a dream year and it wouldn't be possible without my teammates, coaches and also you who supported me every day. Thank you so much everyone!
