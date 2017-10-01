LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez make first red carpet debut (photos)

Ever since Football star Cristiano Ronaldo broke up with supermodel Irina Shayk in December 2014, the footballer has been linked with so many girls, but he never spoke about them or confirmed any of them to the media. Some models even upped their social media following after they did interviews claiming they were dating the footballer, but he never publicly confirmed or denied dating any one of them.

But at last night's FIFA The Best awards in Zurich, Ronaldo proved to the watching world that he and Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, 21, are really an item. He took her and his son Cristiano Jr to the event, strolled the red carpet with her and even kissed her after he was named as the winner of the Best award.
Coupled with the fact that he took her to visit his mum and siblings in his hometown Madeira over a week ago. Reports even have it that were dating secretly for months before he was spotted publicly showing affection to her in Disneyland, Paris last year November.
​​​​​​​​ Good to know he's found love again... See more photos below.




7 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Each award comes with a new girlfriend.
Can't wait to have Lion take back his glory.
Viva visca Forca Barca!



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

10 January 2017 at 15:19
Anonymous said...

ummm if only eyes could kill den Georgina( his gf) would have been dead... I can clearly see the jealousy in the eyes of those two chicks behind...tap when u spot dem.

10 January 2017 at 15:25
Anonymous said...

10 January 2017 at 15:31
daniel ubong said...

The biggest boy in town.

10 January 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

See the look the lady behind them gave his girlfriend when he pecked her. Lol. It looks somehow

10 January 2017 at 16:04
junia said...

Lovely

10 January 2017 at 16:07
Anonymous said...

It look so good when u fall inlove, but let it last foreva, matured female friends add me D6025F53

10 January 2017 at 16:10

