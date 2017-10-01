Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez make first red carpet debut (photos)

But at last night's FIFA The Best awards in Zurich, Ronaldo proved to the watching world that he and Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, 21, are really an item. He took her and his son Cristiano Jr to the event, strolled the red carpet with her and even kissed her after he was named as the winner of the Best award.
Coupled with the fact that he took her to visit his mum and siblings in his hometown Madeira over a week ago. Reports even have it that were dating secretly for months before he was spotted publicly showing affection to her in Disneyland, Paris last year November.
Good to know he's found love again... See more photos below.
7 comments:
Each award comes with a new girlfriend.
Can't wait to have Lion take back his glory.
Viva visca Forca Barca!
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
ummm if only eyes could kill den Georgina( his gf) would have been dead... I can clearly see the jealousy in the eyes of those two chicks behind...tap when u spot dem.
Lemme borrow this cash instead of givin it to MMM
The biggest boy in town.
See the look the lady behind them gave his girlfriend when he pecked her. Lol. It looks somehow
Lovely
It look so good when u fall inlove, but let it last foreva, matured female friends add me D6025F53
