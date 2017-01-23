Creative Writers Needed at Alpha Femme You

· Writing — communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience.
· Written Expression — the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand.
· Originality — the ability to come up with unusual or clever ideas about a given topic or situation, or to develop creative ways to solve a problem.
· Written Comprehension — the ability to read and understand information and ideas presented in writing.
· Fluency of Ideas — the ability to come up with a number of ideas about a topic (the number of ideas is important, not their quality, correctness, or creativity)
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com
This position is available to residents of Lagos only.
10 comments:
Is okay..
Wow!
Kool
Nice
...merited happiness
SAPHIRE MUNA i need your attention urgently... Emma2shy@yahoo.com
Why only residents of Lagos? Oh no
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lagos only...bye
It's okay.
Seen
Post a Comment