LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Creative Writers Needed at Alpha Femme You

Alpha Femme You is the head company of several leading brands that specialize in fashion, health and beauty. We are currently hiring Creative Writers at our firm: Candidates must possess the following requirements:

 

·        Writing — communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience.
·        Written Expression — the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand.
·        Originality — the ability to come up with unusual or clever ideas about a given topic or situation, or to develop creative ways to solve a problem.
·        Written Comprehension — the ability to read and understand information and ideas presented in writing.
·        Fluency of Ideas — the ability to come up with a number of ideas about a topic (the number of ideas is important, not their quality, correctness, or creativity)
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com  with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com
This position is available to residents of Lagos only.
Posted by at 1/23/2017 03:47:00 pm

10 comments:

Fashoranti Olanrewaju said...

Is okay..

23 January 2017 at 15:49
Yemi said...

Wow!

23 January 2017 at 15:49
Debbie Chelsea said...

Kool

23 January 2017 at 15:53
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:02
Edwards said...

SAPHIRE MUNA i need your attention urgently... Emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 16:05
Ifeoma Onwuka said...

Why only residents of Lagos? Oh no

23 January 2017 at 16:19
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:37
Odibe Blessing said...

Lagos only...bye

23 January 2017 at 16:42
Ify Tams said...

It's okay.

23 January 2017 at 17:03
bollarbie said...

Seen

23 January 2017 at 17:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts