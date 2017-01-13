The accused men have pleaded not guilty to all the six count charges of conspiracy, murder, stealing, reckless negligence and possession of stolen goods, leveled against them by the Lagos State govt.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 13 January 2017
Court fixes March 23rd for judgment on Cynthia Osokogu’s murder
The accused men have pleaded not guilty to all the six count charges of conspiracy, murder, stealing, reckless negligence and possession of stolen goods, leveled against them by the Lagos State govt.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/13/2017 11:05:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment