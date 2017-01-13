LIS

LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Court fixes March 23rd for judgment on Cynthia Osokogu’s murder

March 23rd has been set aside as the day the Lagos State High Court Igbosere will give judgment on the trial of four men charged with the gruesome murder of Cynthia Osokogu, a postgraduate student of Nassarawa State University. The deceased was murdered on July 22nd 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lake View Estate, Festac, Lagos where she had allegedly gone to meet a man she met on Facebook.

The accused men have pleaded not guilty to all the six count charges of conspiracy, murder, stealing, reckless negligence and possession of stolen goods, leveled against them by the Lagos State govt.
Posted by at 1/13/2017 11:05:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts