Court adjourns trial of Senator Ndume, charged over alleged sponsoring of Boko Haram sect

Ndume was arraigned before Abuja High Court in 2011, along with Ali Sanda-Konduga, on a four-count charge for allegedly sponsoring of Boko Haram Islamist sect.
Konduga, a self-confessed spokesman of the terror group had accused the Borno senator of sponsoring him to undertake Boko Haram activities. Ndume had pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him, while Konduga who did plead guilty was convicted under Section 398 of the penal code.
In his ruling on Monday, January 16th, Justice Kolawole ordered the prosecution to pay cost for filing an application out of time.
At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Chinyere Emezina, told the court that there was a pending motion filed and dated Jan. 13 before the court. She urged the court to hear the motion in order to continue with the trial.
The defence counsel, Mr Rickey Tarfa (SAN), however, did not oppose the application, but rather urged the court for cost for the the Late filling of the motion.
Source: PREMIUM TIMES
No comments:
Post a Comment