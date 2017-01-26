Couple celebrate 70 years wedding anniversary, reveal secret to a lasting, happy marriage

Love birds, Dolly, 89, and Stan Izatt, 91, have been married for 70 years and have known each other for 74 years, and though they are all lovey-dovey now, Dolly reveals that she did not love him at first. The pair first met when they began living next to each other, but Dolly was in love with Stan's best friend, never Stan. Two weeks after meeting, Stan was already telling everyone that he was going to marry Dolly, but she did not want same.
She even went as far as dodging into a corner store whenever she saw him coming, yet he kept stalking her everywhere.
The couple got married in 1947 after Stan, a World War veteran, returned from the war. She was 19 and he 21 when they tied the knot. They went on to have 3 daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
As they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, Her Majesty the Queen of England sent them a card to congratulate them on their impressively long marriage. During the ceremony, Dolly revealed the secret that kept their marriage going.
She said:
‘When our grandson got married in May, Stan decided he would give him the benefit of his advice. He said to him in marriage you need love, you need trust and you need a lot of bleeding patience. And for once I agree with him and that doesn’t happen very often."
How sweet! More years to them.
