Thursday, 19 January 2017

Councillor, four others arrested over sale of bags of rice meant for IDPs in Borno

A Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Umar Ibrahim, and four others have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal office, for allegedly diverting 300 bags of rice.

The rice was donated by Danish Refugee Council, DRC, a Non-Governmental Organization and meant for Internally Displayed Persons, IDPs, in the council. The arrest was made following intelligence report gathered by operatives of the antigraft agency.

Others arrested along with the councillor are Bulama Zangebe, Modu Bulama, Halilu Abdullahi, and Abacha Ali.


According to some of the suspects, the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government, Shettima Maina, allegedly instructed the sale of the rice to the duo of Lawan Ibrahim of Bolori Stores and Umar Salisu at the rate of N8,500 per bag.

Mr. Maina and two other suspects are still at large.
