Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Corpse of 16 year old girl discovered after she went to see someone she met online

The body of a 16 year old girl, Leonne Weeks from South Yorkshire was found few hours after she was declared missing.
According to her friends, the teenager had gone to see someone she meet online. When she didn't return, her parents launched a facebook appeal and few hours later, her body was found in an alleyway in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. 
The police has launched a murder investigation and has arrested an 18 year old man from Dinnington in connection to the murder. 
Speaking on what happened to Miss Leonne, one of her friends said the pathway where she was found is a dead end and unsafe
 "I used to be neighbours with her and know her really well - she's a good mate of mine is Leonne. We don't know what's happened, all we know is she went to meet someone - meet a bloke - and now her body has been found. She met him off the internet - one of those dating sites. I don't know how she died - all I know is the pathway is just a dead end and backs onto a few allotments down there."
