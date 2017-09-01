LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Controversial judge, Justice Okon Abang, redeployed to Asaba in major judiciary shakeup

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, has approved the redeployment of controversial judge of the Federal High Court Abuja Division, Justice Okon Abang, to Asaba, Delta state. A circular sent out this morning by the court, says the redeployment takes effect from January 30th. Justice Auta said shortage of judges due to recent developments in the court, necessitated the redeployment. 

 

The circular in part reads “In view of the fact some divisions are currently short of judge following the recent developments in the court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies. Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by January 30, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”
Other judges that were affected by the redeployment include
- Justice S. Saidu redeployed from Lagos to Port Harcourt
- Justice A.O Faji redeployed from Asaba to Lagos
- Justice R. M Aikawa redeployed Sokoto to Lagos
- Justice B.O Quadri redeployed from Port Harcourt to Abuja
- Justice Mallong Hoommuk redeployed from Port Harcourt to Lafia
- Justice K.K Dagat redeployed from Lagos to Kano 
- Justice Saleh Idrissa redeployed from Kano to Sokoto
- Justice Mohammed Liman redeployed from Port Hacourt to Enugu
- Justice H.I.O Oshomah  redeployed from Lafia to Port Harcourt and  Justice J.K Omotosho) from Kano to Port Harcourt.
Justice Abang is known for giving controversial judgement. He is well known for his controversial judgement that sacked Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last year. He also gave the judgment on which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) based its decision to substitute Eyitayo Jegede with Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the PDP during last February’s governorship election in Ondo State. Justice Abang is also the trial judge in major criminal cases including those involving former Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh and former governor of Adamawa State Murtala Nyako.
