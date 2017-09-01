Controversial judge, Justice Okon Abang, redeployed to Asaba in major judiciary shakeup

The circular in part reads “In view of the fact some divisions are currently short of judge following the recent developments in the court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies. Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by January 30, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”
Other judges that were affected by the redeployment include
- Justice S. Saidu redeployed from Lagos to Port Harcourt
- Justice A.O Faji redeployed from Asaba to Lagos
- Justice R. M Aikawa redeployed Sokoto to Lagos
- Justice B.O Quadri redeployed from Port Harcourt to Abuja
- Justice Mallong Hoommuk redeployed from Port Harcourt to Lafia
- Justice K.K Dagat redeployed from Lagos to Kano
- Justice Saleh Idrissa redeployed from Kano to Sokoto
- Justice Mohammed Liman redeployed from Port Hacourt to Enugu
- Justice H.I.O Oshomah redeployed from Lafia to Port Harcourt and Justice J.K Omotosho) from Kano to Port Harcourt.
Justice Abang is known for giving controversial judgement. He is well known for his controversial judgement that sacked Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last year. He also gave the judgment on which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) based its decision to substitute Eyitayo Jegede with Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the PDP during last February’s governorship election in Ondo State. Justice Abang is also the trial judge in major criminal cases including those involving former Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh and former governor of Adamawa State Murtala Nyako.
11 comments:
I'm very hard working with good business ideas but lack of money is slowly suppressing my dreams which I'm not happy about. I want to start up a catering business and it will cost about 75,000 naira to start up I have been able to raise 25,000 naira. Is remaining 50,000 naira, I seek assistance to raise the remaining money and I pray someone will lend a helping hand to me. Nothing is little. And I promise when my business grow a bit I will assist someone too to start up a business. Pls good people help me achieve my dream and have a better life too thank you. This is my email kaima.kaima27@gmail.com God bless you all amen
All is well with Nigeria
Hmmmmm, dis APC man in delta..what is thier plan dis time?
Good move
Good for the Hell fire Judge@APC SERVANT JUDGE .why in delta huh? This idiot well we are waiting for u in delta u go hear am. DELTA STATE is not abuja oooo freeborn wept for u. Alimumu shettima ur time is up. TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS COHORTS SEND HIM HERE FOR A REASON HMMMfreeborn is happy because this one na prey.
#sad indeed
Issokey
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
This man will come and scatter Asaba High court again with nonsense ruling. we don't want abang ooooooooooooooooooooo
Very soon no one would heard about Okon mbang again,very stupid man,make militants kill u for this region come and try the nonsense.
Post a Comment