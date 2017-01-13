Commercial driver sold murdered UNIOSUN student for N10,000

The driver, Elijah Oyebode confessed that the herbalist identified as Jelili, also known Ifa, gave him the assignment to bring a young lady and get N10,000 as reward.
Elijah said the victim boarded his vehicle from Ipetu-Ijesa to Osogbo while returning from the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN.
Rofiat who left Ipetu-Ijesa for Osogbo on December 22nd, 2016 got missing along the way and her corpse was found on the roadside along Ikirun/Iragbiji road few days later. Elijah who spoke with Daily Trust in Yoruba language, said:
"I took her (Rofiat) from Ipetu-Ijesa. There were other passengers in my vehicle that day. The girl matched the specification that Ifa (herbalist) gave me. Ifa said I should bring a lady that had never had a child.
"When I saw the student, I was sure that she had not given birth to a child. Ifa had given me a charm to hypnotise any lady that I want to bring. He said once I put the charm in my pocket, I only need to have body contact with the lady and she would be hypnotised. The charm was already in my pocket when I saw the lady and I ensured that my body touched her. From there, she didn’t know anything again.
"After dropping other passengers at the various destinations, I took the lady to Ifa at his house in Ikirun and he received her and gave me N10,000. I pitied the lady when I was leaving because I knew she would not come out alive.”On his part, the herbalist said the driver was telling lie and that Elijah was just his contract driver that he used occasionally.
A top DSS official said there was incriminatory evidence against the herbalist, saying that Ifa was not saying the truth.
The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the arrest said a joint team of DSS and policemen are investigation the matter.
Source: Daily Trust
