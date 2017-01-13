Commandant at Command Secondary School Ibadan, Anthony Okeyim, died from fracture of the skull- Nigerian Army

According to the statement, an autopsy carried out on the deceased revealed that he died as a result of intracranial pressure arising from fracture of the skull.
The statement signed by the Two Division, Nigerian Army spokesperson, Timothy Antigha, reads in part
"The process is still ongoing and appreciable progress has been made. However, to avoid rumours and speculative reporting, it has become expedient to provide you with an update on the state of the investigation. Consequently, it is my duty to state that an autopsy was conducted and the finding was that the late senior officer died as a result of intracranial pressure arising from fracture of the skull".The statement added that the search for perpetrators of the crime is ongoing.
