Coco Austin shares throwback pic of the very first time she met Ice T as the couple celebrate wedding anniversary

'16 years ago my life changed forever! I remember this moment when we 1st met. Happy Anniversary to the man I admire so much. I love you (This is the actual moment Ice and I met while shooting a video to a movie he did).'
In a former interview, Ice T said Coco's physical features and personality caught his attention and won his love.
He said: 'It was her teeth, they were the first things I saw.'
'And then I saw her boobs. And then, when she turned around, that big butt.'
'There was an instant physical attraction, but I was at a point in my life where I was ready to slow down. I wanted a partner. I wasn't in a position to be dating a beautiful psychopath.'
He added: 'But she was just an honest and giving woman. She's the nicest person, man or woman, I've ever met.'
No comments:
Post a Comment