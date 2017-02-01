LIS

Coco Austin shares throwback pic of the very first time she met Ice T as the couple celebrate wedding anniversary

Coco Austin met her man 16yrs ago when she was 21 and she has a pic of the very first time they set eyes on each other as she was being introduced to him at a bar. She shared the pic to commemorate their wedding anniversary with the caption:
'16 years ago my life changed forever!  I remember this moment when we 1st met. Happy Anniversary to the man I admire so much. I love you (This is the actual moment Ice and I met while shooting a video to a movie he did).'



In a former interview, Ice T said Coco's physical features and personality caught his attention and won his love.

He said: 'It was her teeth, they were the first things I saw.'
'And then I saw her boobs. And then, when she turned around, that big butt.'
'There was an instant physical attraction, but I was at a point in my life where I was ready to slow down. I wanted a partner. I wasn't in a position to be dating a beautiful psychopath.'
He added: 'But she was just an honest and giving woman. She's the nicest person, man or woman, I've ever met.'

