Coach, Sunday Oliseh guides his new team, Fortuna Sittard, clinch their 1st away win of the season

Sunday Oliseh has won his very first match as the new coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard. The former Super Eagles captain and coach, who's the first African to manage a club in the Netherlands, applied for the job directly, rather than through his agent. In the first match since his debut, Fortuna Sittard clinched their 1st away win of the season on a snow filled pitch. Reacting to this, Oliseh via twitter wrote:
"I am so delighted for my players,the fans and most especially the management of club, Fortuna. To God be the praise though."
No comments:
Post a Comment