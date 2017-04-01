Club owner accuses Nigerian man of buying drinks from his club in Malaysia and running back to Nigeria without paying

According to the club promoter, Dejurist1, who shared the receipt on Instagram, the Nigerian man, Richie allegedly bought drinks from his club in Malaysia and ran back to Nigeria without paying. He wrote;
Someone walks into Your Nite Club and orders for drinks with the intension of running to Nigeria & not paying and brags about it to everyone saying he wished he took more drinks...
Remember that some day u ll also ve an establishment too thats if God allows cos of your wicked heart... Alot of things will not be tolerated in 2017 i swear to you... You will pay my money in million fold i promise you
No comments:
Post a Comment