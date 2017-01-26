LIS

Climbing wall with boobs, nipples and penises as grip unveiled in New York and London

If you like to go wall climbing and you also like gripping body parts of the opposites sex, or even of same sex, then this might be good news for you! Lol. A climbing wall with penises, vulvae, boobs, and bums for grips has been unveiled by a design company, Bompas & Parr. This unique climbing wall is being referred to as Grope Mountain by the designers and on it are brightly coloured body parts made of plastic, that you can grasp to ease yourself to the top of the wall.

The wall was originally displayed in New York at the Museum of Sex and has now been recreated in London. On their website, Bompas & Parr suggested that climbers should "think of the wall as all your sexual challenges and insecurities, ready for you to overcome. Think of climbing the wall as climaxing – in mind and spirit."

Lol. Will you climb this if it's brought to Nigeria?
