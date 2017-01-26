Cisco Networking Intern Program: A Guaranteed Pathway to a flourishing and Lucrative Career

So critical is it that if undermined, the business involved suffers. This importance underscores the constant need for seasoned Networking Professionals. The Cisco Networking Intern Program has been designed to provide you with the skills necessary to become this kind of Professional who is equipped with what it takes to design, configure, manage and troubleshoot an organization's networking infrastructure.
To be part of a privileged group of networking interns that are ready to stake a claim to the numerous opportunities that abound in the IT networking industry, kindly send the program code, your names, qualification, e-mail, gsm and preferred program venue [E.g Cisco, Sam Aka, OND Sociology, samdani@email.com, 080XXXXXXXX, abuja center] to 08061596493 (MTN); 08026699981 (AIRTEL); or 08117343348 (GLO) (sms only) and free brochure of the program will be sent you via e-mail.
For Enquiries: 08069386320 or 08058690453 or visit www.deft-rains.com/cisco
Entry Deadline: February 16th, 2017.
Program Venues:
Lagos: Deft-Rains Solutions Nigeria, 143 Ojuelegba Road by Karimu Street Juncture, Surulere
Abuja: Abutech Academy, Crest Plaza,Plot C35/C36, S22 off 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa 11 Estate
No comments:
Post a Comment