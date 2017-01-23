LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Church leaders opposing the FRC policy are money launderers- Pastor Tunde Bakare says

Popular Lagos pastor and one time Vice Presidential candidate, Tunde Bakare, has described clergy men opposing the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2011, as money launderers.

The act which prohibits religious leaders from staying in office above twenty years, caused an uproar recently when it forced the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, to hand over to a new General Overseer only for Nigeria.


Most Nigerians, particularly Christians, felt the act which had not been implemented until recently, was targeted at humiliating Christian leaders. However Pastor Bakare during his Church service yesterday, said the law was in the best interest of the country and that any clergy man who is against it is only trying to cover up his act of money laundering.
“I can testify that the law was explained to kingpins in the church, but now you want to get away because you want to cover your iniquity. You won’t get away with it. You want to get away because you have laundered money, and you are now trying to cover your yansh. I am a trained lawyer, I have read the law". Bakare said the law gives permission for church and mosque leaders to have long term stay in office but frowns specifically at Church leaders from been chief treasurers and chief administrators of their churches for more than 20 years. "The law specifically mentioned Chief Imams and pastors, that they can have lifelong terms. But it says you cannot be chief priest, chief treasurer, and chief administrator. You don’t want to comply with the law, then why did you register under the law? It is a spirit of lawlessness and the anti-Christ because the anti-Christ is a lawless spirit"he said
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

23 January 2017 at 16:09
Odibe Blessing said...

23 January 2017 at 16:12
OSINANL said...

23 January 2017 at 16:17
Sql 9ja said...

23 January 2017 at 16:22
make money online said...

23 January 2017 at 16:30
ewomazino ajakpovi said...

Why won't he say so...A pastor that has a political office in mi diesel can say anything. .

23 January 2017 at 16:34
Iphie Abraham said...

23 January 2017 at 16:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

23 January 2017 at 16:36

