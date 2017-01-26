LIS

Chris Brown's old Lamborghini completely destroyed in Beverly Hills (photos)

Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador sports car which retails for $400k-$500k got mysteriously wrecked in Beverly Hills early Tuesday morning, according to a report by TMZ...

From TMZ

The whip wrecked in Bev Hills on Tuesday morning but police have no idea who was behind the wheel because it was abandoned when they arrived on scene.
We're told the Lambo is still registered to Chris, and even though he lets friends drive it ... he had no knowledge it was being driven the night of the crash. Although it has a matte black wrap now -- you can still see the car's original orange paint underneath.
Police say because it was a single car wreck, and nothing else was damaged ... it's a low priority investigation. We're guessing Chris doesn't feel the same way. 
The Lambo that got wrecked...
