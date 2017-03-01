Chris Brown responds to Soulja Boy's claims

A video posted by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on
Earlier, Soulja Boy claimed that Chris Brown threatened to fight him because he liked CB's ex-girlfriend Karrueche's photo (Read here
). Now CB has responded to the claims. More videos after the cut...
A video posted by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on
A video posted by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on
2 comments:
Next!
...merited happiness
More drama pls... 🎩
Post a Comment