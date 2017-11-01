LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, arrested for alleged threat to life & defamation, transferred to SCID Panti

The Lagos state police command have arrested publisher of online news platform, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over allegations of defamation of character and threat to life. He was arrested at his home in Lagos this afternoon. The command acted based on a petition received from UK based journalist, Lekan Fatodu.



According to the petitioner‎, Sowore had in a publication on his platform, alleged that he was being used by some politicians to carry out acts of money laundering.

Confirming Sowore's arrest to LIB, the Lagos state police command PRO, Dolapo Badmus, said he has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigations Department SCID office, in Panti for further investigations.

17 comments:

dj banti said...

Good for them
Godtakeover

11 January 2017 at 19:40
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmm

11 January 2017 at 19:43
Anonymous said...

It is not about arrest. It is about what an incorruptible judge says in a court. Arrest can be made to bully people. The court is supposed to be the hope.

11 January 2017 at 19:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

11 January 2017 at 19:46
Anonymous said...

Wow

11 January 2017 at 19:49
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Defamation my ass!Liars! SO U LINDA OF ALL PEOPLE BELIEVE THIS TRASH HUH? shameless criminal Sahara reporter omoyele was arrested cause of exposing aishawo noting more TERRORIST BULLHARI APC PAID LEKAN TO PUT HIM SELF IN THE CASE SO THAT NIGERIANS WILL NOT KNOW THE REASON. zombies in nigerians open una eyes oooo na apc cook up this defamation lies with lekan oooooooooooo THE IDIOT WAS ARREST FOR EXPOSING AISHAWO NOTING more. Very soon truth will come out. Freeborn is too big to be deceive by hausa fulani apc.
THEY ARRESTED HIM FOR EXPOSING AISHA BUT NA THE SAME APC PAID THE IDIOT FOR USING VOICE TECHNOLOG ON WIKE AND FAYOSE. Hmmm sodom and gomora end will be better than scam apc.





















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 19:56
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Anonymous said...

oh 2017 might be interesting after all....legs crossed with my cup of coffee handle

11 January 2017 at 20:06
Anonymous said...

Linda no copy all this reporters that are out to blackmail for money oh

11 January 2017 at 20:07
Anonymous said...

Free me!... Propaganda...APC Wehdon Sir! Let the ignorant swallow this gimmicks

11 January 2017 at 20:28
Anonymous said...

PMB and AISHA is working, they can never accept criticism.

11 January 2017 at 20:28
FredLaw said...

The chickens come home to roost

11 January 2017 at 20:30
Clash of the propagandists? Interesting...

11 January 2017 at 20:52
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O






AUNTY LINDA 👩





11 January 2017 at 20:53
Anonymous said...

Good for Sowore, serves him right.

11 January 2017 at 20:54
Sql 9ja said...

11 January 2017 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

He has met his Judas

11 January 2017 at 21:02

