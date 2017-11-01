Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, arrested for alleged threat to life & defamation, transferred to SCID Panti

According to the petitioner, Sowore had in a publication on his platform, alleged that he was being used by some politicians to carry out acts of money laundering.
Confirming Sowore's arrest to LIB, the Lagos state police command PRO, Dolapo Badmus, said he has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigations Department SCID office, in Panti for further investigations.
17 comments:
Good for them
Godtakeover
Hmmm
It is not about arrest. It is about what an incorruptible judge says in a court. Arrest can be made to bully people. The court is supposed to be the hope.
nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Wow
Defamation my ass!Liars! SO U LINDA OF ALL PEOPLE BELIEVE THIS TRASH HUH? shameless criminal Sahara reporter omoyele was arrested cause of exposing aishawo noting more TERRORIST BULLHARI APC PAID LEKAN TO PUT HIM SELF IN THE CASE SO THAT NIGERIANS WILL NOT KNOW THE REASON. zombies in nigerians open una eyes oooo na apc cook up this defamation lies with lekan oooooooooooo THE IDIOT WAS ARREST FOR EXPOSING AISHAWO NOTING more. Very soon truth will come out. Freeborn is too big to be deceive by hausa fulani apc.
THEY ARRESTED HIM FOR EXPOSING AISHA BUT NA THE SAME APC PAID THE IDIOT FOR USING VOICE TECHNOLOG ON WIKE AND FAYOSE. Hmmm sodom and gomora end will be better than scam apc.
#sad indeed
oh 2017 might be interesting after all....legs crossed with my cup of coffee handle
Linda no copy all this reporters that are out to blackmail for money oh
Free me!... Propaganda...APC Wehdon Sir! Let the ignorant swallow this gimmicks
PMB and AISHA is working, they can never accept criticism.
The chickens come home to roost
Clash of the propagandists? Interesting...
NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Good for Sowore, serves him right.
He has met his Judas
