Chiwetel Ejiofor's sister Dr. Kandibe is expecting her 1st child with husband (photo)

Dr. Kandibe, younger sister of A-list actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is expecting her first child with husband, Dele Arogundale. The couple got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Rovinj, Crotia on June 11, 2016.
Kandi is five months pregnant and currently on babymoon in Mauritius. Dele posted the photo of the mother-to-be proudly displaying her growing baby bump on his Instagram with the caption: "#babymooning...t-minus 4 months". Congrats to the couple...
13 comments:
Congratulations to them....
Congrats to them
Thank God for 'em
Nice..congrats
Nice
Good
Congratulations.
DeeGee
aww see her beautiful preg bod
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Cute
...merited happiness
congrats to her.
Nice body n baby bum
