Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Chiwetel Ejiofor's sister Dr. Kandibe is expecting her 1st child with husband (photo)

Dr. Kandibe, younger sister of A-list actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is expecting her first child with husband, Dele Arogundale. The couple got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Rovinj, Crotia on June 11, 2016. 

Kandi is five months pregnant and currently on babymoon in Mauritius. Dele posted the photo of the mother-to-be proudly displaying her growing baby bump on his Instagram with the caption: "#babymooning...t-minus 4 months". Congrats to the couple...

13 comments:

24 January 2017 at 10:12
Gideon Okorie said...

24 January 2017 at 10:13
Saphire Muna said...

Congratulations to them....

24 January 2017 at 10:15
jamila shaibu said...

Congrats to them

24 January 2017 at 10:15
Anonymous said...

Thank God for 'em

24 January 2017 at 10:17
Bree said...

Nice..congrats

24 January 2017 at 10:20
Victor Kachi said...

Nice






24 January 2017 at 10:25
Loveth Best said...

Good

24 January 2017 at 10:26
golda awosika said...

Congratulations.


DeeGee

24 January 2017 at 10:26
Vivian Reginalds said...

aww see her beautiful preg bod
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 January 2017 at 10:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute



...merited happiness

24 January 2017 at 10:37
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

congrats to her.

24 January 2017 at 10:40
Vina Saviour said...

Nice body n baby bum

24 January 2017 at 10:45

