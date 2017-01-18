LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Chioma Chukwuka and Tania Omotayo Covers House of Maliq 2nd January Edition

More photos after the cut.














CREDIT
 Photography by –Studio24Nigeria
Styled by- Malik Zenishia Zaianb
Costumes by – Enemaya Store
Makeup by-Omalicha
Accessories by – Enemaya Store
Creative Director- Malik Zenishia Zainab
Graphics by – Malik Zenishia Zainab
Posted by at 1/18/2017 01:44:00 pm

1 comment:

Ayo Tosin said...

Good postures!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

18 January 2017 at 14:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts