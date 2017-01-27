Chinese club Tianjin Teda finally confirm Mikel Obi's signing!

Chinese Super league club, Tianjin Teda on Thursday finally confirmed the capture of Nigeria captain and former Chelsea player, John Mikel Obi on a three year deal weeks after the footballer left London and teamed up with the Chinese side.
Rio Olympics Bronze medalist, John Mikel Obi confirmed his signing by the club two weeks ago, and will earn around seven million pounds per season with his new club.
“We are honored to announce: Nigeria player, former Premier League Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel joined the Tianjin Teda Yili football team, ” Tianjin Teda said on their official website on Thursday in Mandarin language.
“We would like to sincerely thank Chelsea, Welcome to TEDA! Welcome to TEDA! Welcome to TEDA! Looking forward to your replicating your performance here!
